Ice hockey-Germany embrace underdog role after clinching second place in Group B

MILAN, Feb 10 : Germany forward Emily Nix said her team viewed securing second place in Group B as a statement of belonging, after Tuesday's 2–1 win over Italy provided momentum heading into a quarter-final clash with either the U.S. or Canada in the women's Olympic ice hockey tournament.

The Germans closed the group stage on eight points after clinching their third win, securing a far sterner test against either reigning world champions the United States or defending Olympic champions Canada in the last eight.

"It makes a difference," Nix told reporters after the game at Milano Rho Arena. "Even though we probably play against USA or Canada, it's still like we want to prove that we deserve to be the second."

"I think we all got pretty positive, and it was important for us to win the three games. I think we're mentally pretty strong," added Nix, who scored a game-tying goal in the second period on Tuesday.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Nix said belief within the German squad had grown as the tournament progressed.

With the knockout rounds looming, the focus shifts to defensive discipline and resilience, given the awareness that opportunities may be scarce against the tournament favourites.

"We have to be really strong in the defensive zone," Nix said, "and if we have a chance, we're going to put everything we have in there."

Confidence, she added, comes in part from stability in goal, with goaltender Sandra Abstreiter stopping 23 of 24 shots she faced against the Italians.

"With Sandra in our net, we have someone we can trust," Nix said. "I think our defence is really good."