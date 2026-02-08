Ice hockey-'Golden goal' hero Crosby named Canada captain

MILAN, Feb 8 : Two-time gold medallist Sidney Crosby will serve as captain of the Canadian men's Olympic ice hockey team at the Milano Cortina Winter Games, Hockey Canada announced on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins centre and future Hall of Famer famously scored the "golden goal" at the 2010 Vancouver Games and picked up a second gold in 2014.

The 38-year-old returns to the Olympic stage as the National Hockey League is permitting its players to compete in the Games for the first time in 12 years.

"It is an honour to be named captain of Canada's men's hockey team, which has so many great players and leaders," Crosby said in a statement.

Canada were expected to practice for the first time at Milan's Santagiulia arena later on Sunday, as their players touched down after the NHL's Olympic break began on Friday.

Canada begin their Olympic hockey tournament on Thursday against the Czech Republic.