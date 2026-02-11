Ice hockey-Italy just want to have fun against women's hockey giants

MILAN, Feb 10 : Italy are heading into an unexpected quarter-final at the Olympic women's ice hockey tournament where they are likely to meet either of the favourites Canada or the United States but they intend to keep playing their own game and having fun.

The hosts came in as rank outsiders, making their first appearance at the Games since 2006, but after wins over France and Japan they advanced to the last eight.

"I think nobody thought we would have a chance to make it to the quarter-finals," Italy coach Eric Bouchard told reporters after Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Germany.

"Now we know we're going to be facing a top-notch opponent in the next game but, hey, who cares? We have a chance to be in the quarter-finals. It's fun. We're having a blast."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Italy came third in Group B, which means they play the winners of Group A, which the U.S. top on maximum points after three games. Canada are second on six with a match in hand.

Those two teams meet later on Tuesday in a face off between the two most successful women's hockey nations, having won all seven previous gold medals between them.

Canadian-born Bouchard has no preference over Italy's next opponents. "Take your pick, we're happy to be there," he said.

"It's going to be one of the top two teams in the world. So for sure, I mean, they're supposed to win. They're supposed to kick our ass no matter what, and we don't care about that.

"We're going to stick to the script. We're going to stick to the plan, play through our identity and our DNA, and whatever happens, happens. But I think we want to have no regrets at the end of this journey. And right now, we're enjoying the moment."

For 21-year-old Marta Mazzocchi and her Italy teammates, the next game will be a chance to play against experienced Olympic champions, players they have only ever seen on television.

"I know it's going to be a big one," Mazzocchi said.

"But we grew up watching those players play and now we get to play against them, so it's going to be awesome."