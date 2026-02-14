Ice hockey-Italy women's team have had the time of their lives

MILAN, Feb 14 : The Italian women's ice hockey team have given home fans plenty to cheer about over the past 10 days by playing with heart and soul, reaching uncharted territory and taking on the world's best teams in an experience the players say they will never forget.

The Italians came in as the lowest-ranked team, qualifying as hosts as they did in their only previous appearance 20 years ago, but defied the odds and the doubters, succeeding in their bid to 'shock the hockey world'.

Italy began with a bang, beating France 4-1 and a 3-2 victory over Japan secured their place in the quarter-finals, with 19-year-old Matilde Fantin scoring three goals in the two wins.

"It's been an amazing experience," Fantin said.

"Since the first day, we knew how good we were, so we were just trying to focus on ourselves, just playing the right way. It's been two amazing weeks for me, and the best experience of my life."

Reaching the last eight gave these players the chance to take on the best of the best, putting it all on the ice against tournament favourites the U.S.

Italy put in a determined defensive display in the opening period on Friday, conceding one goal as the U.S. fired in an average of one shot a minute, with home goaltender Gabriella Durante pulling off a few stunning saves.

The Americans wrapped up a 6-0 win in the second period, but never dampened the Italians' fighting spirit or the atmosphere in the stands as they were cheered on every challenge and attack once again.

"I'll remember for the rest of my life, the crowd specifically, the atmosphere," Durante said.

"It was so loud I could barely hear myself, hear my own thoughts at some point. The Italian fans are the best. It's just an absolute honour to play in front of them and play for my country."

Eric Bouchard only began coaching this team in late October, but has forged a squad with belief, confidence and a family spirit that promises even better days to come.

"Those are memories we're going to keep in mind forever, and I think the future is bright for Hockey Italy," Bouchard said.

"We're looking forward to what's coming next, but we're gonna enjoy this moment. It was a blast in this tournament."