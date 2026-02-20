Ice hockey-It's Muller time as Swiss reclaim women's bronze 12 years on

MILAN, Feb 19 : Alina Muller scored the game-winning goal when Switzerland won their first women's ice hockey Olympic bronze medal in 2014, and 12 years later the now 27-year-old did it again against Sweden in even more dramatic fashion on Thursday with a shootout beckoning.

Muller was 15 when she netted Switzerland's final goal in a 4-3 win over Sweden in Sochi and at Milano Cortina, with less than a minute left in overtime, she was there once more when her side needed her the most.

"I think she just likes to shoot the important games for our national team," Swiss goalie Andrea Braendli said.

"That's just a fact. She's a trailblazer in our country. She's the face of women's hockey since she scored that goal in 2014, and ever since she has carried that pressure with so much grace," said the goaltender, who faced 33 shots, stopping 32 of them.

"A powerhouse, she is our best player in the country, and she just showed today that she deserves to be called that."

Muller took the puck up the ice from inside her own blue line, played a pass out to Ivana Wey and was in front of the net to convert when the return pass came in.

"I was tired. I knew the legs were heavy. I saw a little opening and just hoped Ivana saw me and she did," Muller said.

She "made an unbelievable pass and I just got rid of it as fast as I can. And then I blacked out and seeing all my friends coming at me, tears in their eyes, that's a feeling you cannot repeat."

For Muller, the second time around is all the sweeter. Switzerland lost the bronze-medal game four years ago and reclaiming the medal at a time when the women's game is at its peak makes this one even more special.

"Can't compare. It's a totally different story," Muller said.

"Different team, different role on the team, different status of women's sports in the world. To do this while everybody's watching means so much more," she said.

"Playing in Boston and the PWHL helped me a lot to be professional about everything and still knowing that this is what I love to do. This is an opportunity and we are the only ones that can make that happen."