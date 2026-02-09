Ice hockey-Matthews named captain of US men's team

MILAN, Feb 8 : Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews will serve as captain of the United States men's Olympic ice hockey team at the Milano Cortina Games, USA Hockey announced on Sunday.

Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk and the Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy will serve as alternate captains, with the three reprising their roles from last year's 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, where the Americans lost in the final to Canada.

"Auston, Charlie and Matthew did a great job in leading our team a year ago at the 4 Nations Face-Off and it’s great to have them back," said general manager Bill Guerin.

"They all bring different leadership traits to the table and I know all three are excited, as is our whole team, about representing our country as part of Team USA."

U.S. players held their first team practice at the built-from-scratch Santagiulia arena on Sunday, as the NHL allowed its players to compete in the Games for the first time since 2014.

The U.S. will open their Olympic campaign against Latvia on Thursday.