Ice hockey player will not face UK criminal charges after death during match

LONDON :An ice hockey player whose skate fatally cut the neck of a fellow player during a match will not face criminal charges, British prosecutors said on Tuesday after a police investigation into the 2023 incident in northern England.

American Adam Johnson, 29, who played for the Nottingham Panthers, suffered the fatal injury during a match against Sheffield Steelers.

"Following a thorough police investigation and a comprehensive review of all the evidence ... we have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offence and so there will not be a prosecution," the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement.

It did not name the player whose skate cut Johnson.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Johnson, who had previously played in National Hockey League (NHL), as well as in Germany and Sweden, died in hospital after the incident.

His death sent shockwaves through the sport internationally, prompting a review of safety measures.

In December 2023, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) made the use of neck laceration guards mandatory in all its competitions following recommendations from its medical committee.