Ice hockey-Reigning champions Finland make dramatic quarter-final comeback to beat Swiss in overtime

MILAN, Feb 18 : Reigning Olympic champions Finland made a remarkable comeback to beat Switzerland 3-2 in overtime and reach the men's ice hockey semi-finals at Milano Rho arena on Wednesday, with Artturi Lehkonen netting the winner.

Switzerland let a two-goal advantage slip away, which they had held from the opening period, as the Finns scored twice in the final period, including the equaliser with just over a minute left in regulation. In sudden death, Lehkonen kept his nerve in front of goal to end the contest just over three minutes into overtime.

Finland, who have medalled at four of the last five Games, came close to going home empty-handed. But it ended in jubilation as Lehkonen was swamped by his teammates after his ice-cool finish.

Finland and the other three semi-finalists will be re-seeded, with the top seed playing the lowest and the second and third seeds facing off on Friday. Slovakia and Canada booked their semi-final spots, with the United States playing Sweden later on Wednesday with the last final-four slot on the line.