Ice hockey-Sitting out final was best for team, says Canada captain Crosby

MILAN, Feb 22 : Canada's captain Sidney Crosby said he sat out Sunday's ice hockey gold medal game to give his team the best chance to win, praising the players for a good fight against rivals United States despite a 2-1 defeat in overtime.

Fans at Santagiulia arena had to wait until just over an hour before the puck drop to find out Crosby was not in the lineup after leaving Wednesday's quarter-final injured.

Forward Crosby also sat out Friday's semi-final.

"It's pretty clear, given the situation, whether you can either play or not play, and I just didn't feel like I was able to," said Crosby, who watched the game from the training room but came out to receive his silver medal to wild applause.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It was about what's best for our group and what gives us the best chance to win," he added.

Crosby, 38, was the architect behind one of Canada's greatest Olympic moments when he scored the overtime goal against the U.S. to secure gold on home ice at Vancouver 2010.

Regarded as a national hero in Canada, "Sid the Kid" also led his country to the top of the podium in 2014.

"You want to be out there and you want to find every way possible but not at the expense of what needs to be done," he said. "Watching the way we played today - the guys played incredible."