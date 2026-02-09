Ice hockey-Sweden sail into quarters with 4-0 win over France

MILAN, Feb 8 : Sweden secured their place in the Olympic women's ice hockey quarter-finals with a 4-0 win over France in Group B at Milano Rho arena on Sunday, condemning the French to their third defeat in as many games.

The Swedes have a maximum nine points after three matches to sit top of the group standings, with Germany, Italy and Japan all on three after two games.

France are bottom without a point and the top three will advance to the last eight.

France shipped three goals in the opening period with Thea Johansson, Sara Hjalmarsson and Hanna Thuvik all on target for Sweden, who added a fourth through Lisa Johansson at the start of the second period.

Thea Johansson opened the scoring in the fourth minute, forcing the puck home from Hilda Svensson's pass into the crease for her fourth goal of these Games, the top goalscorer of the tournament.

France were left shorthanded when Margot Huot-Marchand was sent to the penalty box for tripping and Hjalmarsson converted a rebound shot to double Sweden's lead less than four minutes later. Thuvik added another with a backhander off the crossbar.

Huot-Marchand was given another penalty for an illegal hit, with Sweden failing to make the power play count, but in the opening minute of the second period Lisa Johansson stuck the puck between the legs of the French goalie for the fourth goal.

French forward Lore Baudrit was penalised for roughing, which Sweden's Nicole Hall laughed off, but Hall later spent time herself in the penalty box for the same offence, along with France's Chloe Aurard-Bushee after they clashed behind the Swedish goal.

FRENCH FANS IN FULL VOICE

France more than held their own for the remainder of the second period, resisting waves of Swedish attacks, while firing in seven shots of their own, with every foray beyond the Swedes' blue line roared on by the large French contingent in the stands.

Sweden's Mira Jungaker received a minor penalty for interference, shoving Clara Rozier to the ice, with the French fans booing loudly when the replay was shown on the large screen.

France failed to take advantage of the later power play and it was the bright-yellow jerseyed Swedes celebrating in the arena at the final buzzer as the players went to salute their supporters, beating their sticks on the ice.

Sweden play their final preliminary round match against Japan on Tuesday with France facing Germany on Monday.

There is Group A action later on Sunday with the Czech Republic taking on Finland.

Across town at Santagiulia Arena, Canada and the United States' all-NHL teams practice for the first time ahead of the men's tournament which begins on Wednesday.