Ice hockey-Swiss Fiala out for tournament, federation says

MILAN, Feb 14 - Switzerland forward Kevin Fiala is out of the Olympic tournament with a lower leg injury after being taken off on a stretcher during Friday's game against Canada, his country's ice hockey federation said.

The winger for the Los Angeles Kings left the game with less than three minutes on the clock after Canadian forward Tom Wilson collided with him near the boards in the Swiss team's second group game of the men's ice hockey tournament in Milan.

The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation did not elaborate on the nature of his injury. Fiala is an alternate captain for the Swiss national team. They lost the game 5-1.

The National Hockey League allowed its players to compete in the Olympics this year after a 12-year absence.