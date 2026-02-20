Ice hockey-Switzerland beat Sweden in overtime to win women's bronze

MILAN, Feb 19 : Switzerland defeated Sweden 2-1 in overtime to win the bronze medal in Olympic women's ice hockey at Santagiulia Arena on Thursday, as Alina Muller scored the winner with 50 seconds left in the first extra session of three-on-three play.

This is Switzerland's second Olympic medal, having also beaten Sweden in 2014 to win bronze, when Muller also scored the game-winning goal. She became the hero again, converting Ivana Wey's pass in front of the Swedish net before wheeling away to celebrate, launching her gloves and helmet in the air before being submerged by her team mates.

Mira Jungaker had put Sweden ahead in the 12th minute of the second period, and the Swiss, who had earlier missed a penalty shot, responded four minutes later through Sinja Leemann.

Overtime brought sweet redemption for many on this Swiss team who had missed out on the bronze four years ago, losing to Finland.

Hilda Svensson created Sweden's opener, taking the puck behind the goal and swinging around to the other wing before her precise pass found Jungaker, who had time and space to pick her spot, sending her shot through traffic off the post and into the net.

Switzerland drew level with Leemann converting Alina Marti's pass from behind the goal to set up an enthralling final period.

The Swiss looked the more dangerous side in overtime and were rewarded for an overall dogged defensive display, having been outshot 31-17 over the 60 minutes of regulation play.

Defending champions Canada face the United States in the gold medal game later on Thursday.