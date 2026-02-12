Ice hockey-Switzerland cruise by France in Milan opener

MILAN, Feb 12 : New Jersey Devils winger Timo Meier scored twice as Switzerland beat France 4-0 in their men's Olympic ice hockey opener on Thursday, kicking off the second day of action at Santagiulia arena.

Forward Damien Riat and defenceman J.J. Moser scored early in the first period in the lopsided Group A game, while Meier put the puck in twice in the third in front of the heavily Swiss crowd.

Switzerland will hope to keep the momentum going against hot favourites Canada on Friday, while France play Czech Republic the same day.

Riat tapped one in on the power play 55 seconds in, sending the flag-waving Swiss fans into rapturous cheers and Moser beat two French defenders before sending a wrist shot into the net a little more than two minutes later.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Swiss winger Sven Andrighetto's attempt early in the second period ricocheted off the crossbar and the French goalkeeper Antoine Keller made a superb effort with 14 stops to keep the scoreline the same heading into the second intermission.

Swiss captain Roman Josi wrapped around the net and put the puck into perfect position for Meier, who flipped it in easily midway through the third. He shot the puck through Keller's pads from a sharp angle to score again late in the contest.

Canada were due to play Czech Republic in the second Group A game later on Thursday. Two Group C matches wrap up the day's programme, with United States to face Latvia and Germany to meet Denmark.