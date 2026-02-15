Ice hockey-Switzerland into semis after Muller goal downs Finland

MILAN, Feb 14 : Switzerland surprised Finland by skating to a 1-0 victory on Saturday to reach the semi-finals of the women's Olympic ice hockey tournament, with Alina Muller scoring the lone goal to set up a last-four clash with defending champions Canada.

Finland unleashed 40 shots on goal, but Swiss goalie Andrea Braendli was up to the challenge, turning aside all of them.

Braendli was the last to leave the ice, deservedly milking the applause from the Switzerland fans, and Muller becomes a Swiss hero again, having scored the game-winning goal in 2014 in the bronze medal game at the age of 15.

Finland beat Switzerland 3-1 when the sides met in the group stage, but those were the only goals the Finns mustered in their four preliminary round games, and Muller, who netted in that game, scored again in the contest that mattered in the second period.

"They had a lot of shots," Muller said.

"Obviously, one can go in any time, and we can also score another one. So we just kept going. It doesn't matter if you think it's going to go in or not," Muller added, "you've got to keep going."

Finland had double the shots on goal of their opponent in the opening period but could find no way past Braendli.

Michelle Karvinen had a gilt-edged chance to score for the Finns in the second period, when a rebound from Susanna Tapani's shot came her way, but she failed to find the target.

Finland got their first power play of the game midway through the second period but never came close to scoring, and it was Switzerland who went in front with just over five minutes left to the interval.

Muller won the face-off after Finland got called for icing, and was there to collect Rahel Enzler's pass and slide the puck between the legs of goalie Sanni Ahola.

"They had chances," Swiss captain Lara Stadler said. "But in the end, I think it was a lucky bounce off that face-off, that it was like right there, and I'm glad she put it in."

FINNS SQUANDER LATE CHANCES

Finland were given late hope when Switzerland were left shorthanded, yet they failed to send a single shot Braendli's way.

It looked like they would play almost the last two minutes on another power play with Ivana Wey worriedly looking on from the penalty box.

The Finns pulled their goalie but squandered the opportunity when Noora Tulus was sent off for tripping and the sides ended the game at equal strength. Viivi Vainikka had a one-timer stopped by Braendli and Nelli Laitinen's rebound effort was also saved.

Finland players were left slamming their sticks to the ice in frustration, and the Swiss goalie was smothered by her teammates at the final buzzer.

The Finns had taken bronze at the last two Games, beating the Swiss 4-0 to claim third place four years ago.

But despite outshooting their opponents 40-14, Finland could not find the back of the Swiss net, ending their medal bid this time around.

The United States take on Sweden in the other semi-final with both games scheduled for Monday at Santagiulia Arena.