Ice hockey-Switzerland into semis after Muller goal downs Finland

MILAN, Feb 14 : Switzerland surprised Finland by skating to a 1-0 victory on Saturday to reach the semi-finals of the women's Olympic ice hockey tournament, with Alina Muller scoring the lone goal to set up a last-four clash with defending champions Canada.

Finland unleashed 40 shots on goal, but Swiss goalie Andrea Braendli was up to the challenge, turning aside all of them.

Finland beat Switzerland 3-1 when the sides met in the group stage, but those were the only goals the Finns mustered in their four preliminary round games, and Muller, who netted in that game, scored again in the contest that mattered in the second period.

Muller won the face-off after an icing by Finland, and was there to collect Rahel Enzler's pass and slide the puck between the legs of goalie Sanni Ahola.

The Finns had taken bronze at the last two Games, beating the Swiss 4-0 to claim third place four years ago.

But despite outshooting their opponents 40-14, Finland could not find the back of the Swiss net, ending their medal bid this time around.

The United States take on Sweden in the other semi-final with both games scheduled for Monday at Santagiulia Arena.