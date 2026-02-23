Ice hockey-US beat Canada in overtime thriller to end 'golden drought'

MILAN, Feb 22 : The United States ended a nearly half-century wait for Olympic men's ice hockey gold with a 2-1 overtime victory against Canada in a thrilling final on Sunday, with Jack Hughes delivering their third title and first since 1980 with the winning shot.

Hughes left it all - including at least one of his teeth - out on the ice in a nerve-jangling triumph exactly 46 years to the day since the iconic U.S. "Miracle on Ice" victory over the Soviet Union en route to gold in Lake Placid.

It came down to three-on-three play where Hughes collected a pass from Zach Werenski and fired into the net one minute and 41 seconds into the extra period, flashing a bloody, chipped grin after receiving a high stick to the face in the third period.

The goal resulted in gloves, helmets and sticks flying over the ice as his teammates ran to smother the American hero.

"The best experiences I have are playing for my country, playing to break the golden drought with this group of guys and for us to win gold here at the Olympics," said Hughes.

He arrived at a post-game media conference speaking with a newly acquired lisp as the smell of celebratory beer wafted in the air. "Just an unbelievable moment," he added.

Matt Boldy had put the U.S. ahead after six minutes with the Americans' first shot of the game before Canada levelled through Cale Makar to set up a nail-biting final period.

U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves over the 60 minutes, a fitting end to a terrific tournament for the keeper who never let up a power play goal in Milan.

Canada were missing captain Sidney Crosby, 38, who scored the overtime goal against the U.S. to secure gold on home ice at Vancouver 2010. Crosby left the quarter-final injured in a sad finish with fans wondering if it could be his last Games.

"You want to be out there and you want to find every way possible but not at the expense of what needs to be done," said Crosby. "It's just unfortunate we couldn't find a way."

DOUBLE GOLD FOR U.S. ICE HOCKEY

It is the first time the U.S. have won the men's and women's tournaments in a single Games, with the American women beating Canada in their own overtime thriller on Thursday.

The games were played against the backdrop of political tensions between the U.S. and Canada, with President Donald Trump having repeatedly threatened to make Canada the 51st state through "economic force."

The White House X account posted an image of an American bald eagle stepping on the neck of a Canadian goose and U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said Trump called to congratulate the team after the game.

"This game in a lot of ways was an inspiration to our country," said Sullivan.

DREAM SHOWDOWN BETWEEN NORTH AMERICAN RIVALS

Billed as the showpiece match the world wanted to see after the return of NHL players to the Games following a 12-year absence, the North American rivals did not disappoint with a ferocious fight for the final gold of the Milano Cortina Games.

Fans at the Santagiulia arena poured out duelling chants of "USA!" and "Canada!" as the players traded blows.

It took until the sixth minute for the U.S. to get their first shot off, but they made it count.

Boldy juggled the puck on his stick on his way past two Canadian defenders and slipped a backhander beyond the goalie.

The U.S. had not conceded on a power play all tournament but with two players in the penalty box that impressive statistic came under threat. The Americans held firm during five-on-three play midway through the second period.

Canada, however, finally found a way past Hellebuyck in goal with less than two minutes to the final interval. Devon Toews' pass found Makar in acres of space and the Canadian defenceman made no mistake with his wrist shot.

The U.S. squandered a prime chance to avoid overtime when Sam Bennett, a last-minute replacement on the Canadian roster, got sent to the penalty box for four minutes after whacking Hughes across the mouth in the third period.

"I looked down at the ice and saw my teeth. I was like 'Here we go again'," said Hughes. "The last time that happened, it wasn't very fun."

The fans' desperate screams did nothing to inspire another goal as the clock wound down.

Four days after his older brother, Quinn, delivered the kill-shot in the Americans' quarter-final win, it was Jack Hughes' turn to shine and he proudly flashed his battle-dented smile as he wrapped himself in the American flag.

The players held up a jersey honouring the late Johnny Gaudreau after the win in an emotional tribute to the Columbus Blue Jackets winger who played for the U.S. He died alongside his brother, Matthew, when they were hit by a vehicle in 2024.

"Just a subtle reminder that him, his brother, that they're kind of with us in spirit," said captain Auston Matthews.