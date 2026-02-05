Ice hockey-US carry bruises and scars into Games campaign, says coach

MILAN, Feb 4 : There will be no "white-knuckling" when the United States kick off their women's Olympic ice hockey campaign on Thursday at the Milano Cortina Games, said coach John Wroblewski as the top-ranked team prepare to play with a target on their backs.

The world champions will take the ice as the favourites after a recent four-game sweep of old foes and defending Olympic champions Canada in the Rivalry Series.

"In February 2023 or 2024, Canada was cleaning us up in Rivalry. We weren't even getting the puck. I remember those bruises and scars," said Wroblewski, who put together a youthful squad designed to withstand the demands of the Olympic grind.

"I want to give them the confidence that they've earned their spot here."

The United States play on Thursday against the Czech Republic, with their group stage opponents considered possible contenders to make the podium despite having only one previous trip to the Games under their belts.

The rematch of the 2022 gold medal game happens on February 10, when the U.S. meet Canada in the preliminary stage.

"If you're white-knuckling now – if it is all about you competing and your effort – you are in trouble," said Wroblewski.

"There has to be a lot of muscle memory and confidence that you are ready to go out and perform, rather than just compete."