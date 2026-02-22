Logo
Ice hockey-US claim long-awaited gold with win against Canada in overtime
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Gold Medal Game - Canada vs United States - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 22, 2026. Jack Hughes of United States scores their second goal in overtime to win gold REUTERS/David W Cerny
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Gold Medal Game - Canada vs United States - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 22, 2026. Players of Canada and United States clash during the match REUTERS/Marton Monus
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney react while watching the men's ice hockey gold-medal game at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, at the Chelsea Pub in Chelsea, Quebec, Canada, February 22, 2026. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Gold Medal Game - Canada vs United States - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 22, 2026. Nathan MacKinnon of Canada in action with Quinn Hughes of United States REUTERS/Mike Segar
22 Feb 2026 11:58PM (Updated: 23 Feb 2026 12:28AM)
MILAN, Feb 22 : The United States ended their long wait for an Olympic men's ice hockey gold with a 2-1 overtime victory over Canada in a thrilling final on Sunday, with Jack Hughes' winning goal delivering their third title and first since 1980.

The triumph comes exactly 46 years to the day of the famous U.S. 'Miracle on Ice' victory over the Soviet Union on the way to their last gold at the Games in Lake Placid.

Almost inevitably, it came down to three-on-three play where Hughes collected a pass from Zach Werenski and coolly fired into the net one minute and 41 seconds into the extra period.

The goal resulted in gloves, helmets and sticks flying over the ice as his teammates ran to smother the American hero.

Billed as the showpiece match the ice hockey world wanted to see following the return of NHL players to the Games after a 12-year absence, the North American rivals did not disappoint, serving up a nerve-jangling classic.

Matt Boldy put the U.S. ahead after six minutes with the Americans' first shot of the game and Canada levelled through Cale Makar to set up a nail-biting final period, after U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves over the 60 minutes.

Finland, gold medallists four years ago, took bronze on Saturday with a 6-1 win over Slovakia.

Source: Reuters
