Ice hockey-US rout Slovakia to set up final showdown with Canada
Ice hockey-US rout Slovakia to set up final showdown with Canada
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Play-offs Semifinals - United States vs Slovakia - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 20, 2026. Auston Matthews of United States with Martin Marincin of Slovakia after the match REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ice hockey-US rout Slovakia to set up final showdown with Canada
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Play-offs Semifinals - United States vs Slovakia - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 20, 2026. Quinn Hughes of United States in action with Milos Kelemen of Slovakia REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Ice hockey-US rout Slovakia to set up final showdown with Canada
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Play-offs Semifinals - United States vs Slovakia - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 20, 2026. Libor Hudacek of Slovakia in action with Jaccob Slavin of United States REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Ice hockey-US rout Slovakia to set up final showdown with Canada
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Play-offs Semifinals - United States vs Slovakia - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Italy - February 20, 2026. Adam Liska of Slovakia in action with Connor Hellebuyck of United States REUTERS/David W Cerny
21 Feb 2026 06:50AM
MILAN, Feb 20 : The United States made light work of Slovakia with a 6-2 victory on Friday to set up the eagerly awaited Olympic men's ice hockey final with Canada.

The U.S. were in cruise control heading into the final period, five goals up through Dylan Larkin, Tage Thompson, Jack Eichel and a double from Jack Hughes, before Brady Tkachuk scored between a pair Slovakian consolation goals.  

NHL players returned to the Games following a 12-year absence and expectations had been high that the North American rivals would reap the benefits and face off in the decider.

The U.S. obliged with ease after Canada's tense 3-2 semi-final win over defending champions Finland, and the sides will meet in Sunday's gold-medal decider at Santagiulia Arena.

Slovakia take on Finland in Saturday's bronze-medal game at the same venue. 

Source: Reuters
