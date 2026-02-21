Ice hockey-US rout Slovakia to set up final showdown with Canada

MILAN, Feb 20 : The United States made light work of Slovakia with a 6-2 victory on Friday to set up the eagerly awaited Olympic men's ice hockey final with Canada.

The U.S. were in cruise control heading into the final period, five goals up through Dylan Larkin, Tage Thompson, Jack Eichel and a double from Jack Hughes, before Brady Tkachuk scored between a pair Slovakian consolation goals.

NHL players returned to the Games following a 12-year absence and expectations had been high that the North American rivals would reap the benefits and face off in the decider.

The U.S. obliged with ease after Canada's tense 3-2 semi-final win over defending champions Finland, and the sides will meet in Sunday's gold-medal decider at Santagiulia Arena.

Slovakia take on Finland in Saturday's bronze-medal game at the same venue.