Ice hockey-US slam door on Sweden to reach women's final with Canada

MILAN, Feb 16 : The United States thrashed Sweden 5-0 in the women's ice hockey semi-finals on Monday to reach the Olympic gold medal game for the fifth time in a row, setting up a mouth-watering clash with arch rivals Canada.

Twice champions the U.S. were the favourites heading into Milan and they put on another convincing performance.

Cayla Barnes scored in the first period, while Taylor Heise, Abbey Murphy, veteran Kendall Coyne Schofield and Hayley Scamurra notched second-period goals at Santagiulia arena.

They will write another chapter of their epic rivalry with defending champions Canada, who beat Switzerland 2-1 in their semi, when they vie for the gold on Thursday.

Sweden, whose last Olympic medal was silver in 2006, beat Czech Republic in the quarter-finals but ran out of firepower against world champions the U.S. The Swedes will play in the bronze medal match on Thursday against Switzerland.

The Americans have only conceded one goal in a confident march through the women's tournament in Milan and they were dominant from the start as defender Barnes ripped a wrist shot past three defenders to open the scoring.

The U.S. kept their foot on the gas after the intermission, as Hannah Bilka streaked down the right side and fed the puck to forward Heise, who sent it off the glove of the goalie and into the net midway through the second period.

Forward Murphy flung herself into the boards in celebration after she whacked one over the goalie's head off the crossbar to make it 3-0 and her team added two more in quick succession, even as Sweden outshot them 13-11 in the second period.

"When we look back at this tournament, what we have done so far is amazing," said goalie Aerin Frankel, who turned away 23 shots. "But obviously the job's not done yet."

US DOMINANT SO FAR IN MILAN

With a mix of young talent and veteran poise, the U.S. have been hungry for revenge since the Canadians denied them a place on the top of the podium four years ago.

They have been in great form in Milan, scoring 31 goals across six games and beating Canada 5-0 in the group stage.

There will be no love lost between the two sides in the dream showdown North American fans have waited for, after Canada brought home five golds since the event's debut in 1998.

"Just so many good players and we're playing as a team which is the most important part," said Bilka. "You want to have your best game your last game. This is when it all comes together."