Ice hockey-US squeeze by Sweden into men's semi-finals

MILAN, Feb 18 : Defenceman Quinn Hughes blasted in an overtime winner to send the United States past Sweden 2-1 in the men's Olympic ice hockey quarter-final on Wednesday, setting up a meeting with the tournament darlings Slovakia in the final four.

Hughes delivered the decisive blow with a remorseless slap shot from the slot, crushing the Swedish hopes to cap a tense and tightly fought affair at Santagiulia Arena.

Sweden were among the favourites to challenge United States and Canada for the top of the podium but were drawn into a tricky quarter-final after finishing a surprise third in their group and will leave Milan empty-handed.

Hughes set up the opening score in the second period, getting hold of the puck and flipping it straight to his younger brother, Jack. The 24-year-old forward rifled it at the net, where Dylan Larkin's stick was waiting to direct it in.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Americans appeared to have the win within their reach when Sweden's Mika Zibanejad ripped one into the net with just 91 seconds left in regulation, and his New York Rangers coach Mike Sullivan - who is at the helm for the United States - could only watch on helplessly from behind the Americans' bench.

Fans were urging on their players' every move as the U.S. piled on the pressure in overtime. Hughes' team mates sprinted onto the ice and jumped on top of each other in a heap of celebration after he sent the winner in to end the nailbiter.

The game capped a riveting men's ice hockey quarter-final round in Milan, where Finland beat Switzerland and Canada topped the Czech Republic with both contests decided in overtime.

Finland will play Canada in the other semi-final. Slovakia earlier dispatched Germany in the lone quarter that did not need extra time.