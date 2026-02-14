Ice hockey-Worth the wait: McDavid making most of first Games

MILAN, Feb 14 : Canadian Connor McDavid got his long-sought first Olympic goal on Friday, as the National Hockey League's most dynamic player makes up for lost time in his first trip to the Games.

The Edmonton Oilers captain made no secret of his desire to reach the Olympic stage as the NHL opted out of the Games after 2014 and has stood out on a Canadian roster of absurd talent in Milan, with five assists through the first two games.

He got on the board for Canada in the first period in Canada's 5-1 Group A win over Switzerland, where he led by example as he dished out bruising hits as well as precision plays.

"We want to play physical and when he's leading the way in that category, we all notice," said captain Sidney Crosby.

"That shows how badly he wants it. He's leading a lot of ways, but especially that way we all see it and we want to follow suit... he does it all anyway, but it's great to see."

The NHL points leader sent a message as he recorded three assists in Canada's opening win against Czech Republic on Thursday.

He put on another clinic on Friday, flipping the puck over a sprawled Swiss defencemen on the power play early in the first period before adding two assists, becoming the first to have six points through two games in an NHL-inclusive Olympics.

The 29-year-old said it has been easy to click with his team mates, a dream line up that includes the NHL's leading goal-scorer Nate MacKinnon, with the chemistry carrying over from their winning 4 Nations Face-Off campaign last year.

"We're a deep team," said McDavid. "Maybe that familiarity from the 4 Nations helps."