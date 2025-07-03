Logo
Iceland's Viggosdottir forced off in Euro opener due to stomach troubles
FILE PHOTO: Feb 23, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; USA forward Mallory Pugh (9) dribbles the ball around IceLand defender Glodis Perla Viggosdottir (4) during the first half of the 2022 She Believes Cup international soccer match at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

03 Jul 2025 11:51PM
Iceland captain Glodis Perla Viggosdottir was forced off at halftime during their Women's European Championship opener against Finland on Wednesday due to diarrhoea.

After 20 minutes, the Bayern Munich defender had to lie down for treatment, with teammates forming a protective circle around her as she struggled through much of the first half.

"I just had diarrhoea," she told Icelandic media Visir when asked about what happened. "We tried everything to get it under control, but clearly, we didn't succeed."

Finland won the Group A match 1-0 against 10-player Iceland in Thun, Switzerland.

Source: Reuters
