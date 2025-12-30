Idris Elba, Torvill and Dean star in Britain's New Year honours

Dec 29 : Actor ‌Idris Elba and ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were among the hundreds named in King Charles's New Year honours list published on Monday.

The full list includes more than 1,157 people in politics, sport, the arts or community service to be awarded titles from Member, Commander or Officer of the Order of the British Empire to the highest honours of knighthoods and damehoods.

Elba, who is known for his ‌roles in the television series "Luther" and "The Wire", was awarded a knighthood ‌for his anti-knife crime campaigning with young people.

Torvill and Dean, whose 1984 Olympic Bolero routine earned perfect scores and became a defining moment in British sport, were both honoured - she as a dame and he as a knight.

HONORARY DAMEHOOD FOR WOMEN'S SOCCER COACH

And following from the England women's soccer team's back-to-back Euro title success this year, coach Sarina Wiegman - a Dutch national - was ‍awarded an honorary damehood. Several of the Lionesses were also recognised in the honours list.

"This year's honours list celebrates the very best of Britain – people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.

Cynthia Erivo, an Oscar-nominated ​and Emmy, Grammy and Tony award-winning ‌actor who is best known for her lead role as Elphaba Thropp in the 2024 musical film "Wicked," was given an Order of the British Empire.

Warwick Davis, who ​has appeared in the "Star Wars", "Harry Potter" and "Willow" franchises, and founded the dwarfism charity Little People UK, was ⁠also awarded an OBE.

Actor and writer Meera ‌Syal, whose credits include "Goodness Gracious Me", "The Kumars at No. 42" and the novel "Anita and Me", ​was made a dame.

From the world of business, supermarket chain Sainsbury's chief executive Simon Roberts was awarded a CBE, as was former National Grid boss John ‍Pettigrew.

The New Year honours, which have been awarded since at least 1890, aim to recognise not ⁠just well-known figures but people who have contributed to national life through often unsung work over many years.

Those honoured ​will receive their awards at ‌investiture ceremonies held later in 2026 at royal residences such as Buckingham ‍Palace.

(Reporting ​by Andy Bruce; editing by Barbara Lewis)