Immelman named International Team assistant for Presidents Cup

July 22 : International Team captain Geoff Ogilvy announced on Wednesday that 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman will return as one of his assistants for this year's Presidents Cup showdown against the United States at Medinah Country ​Club outside Chicago.

• Immelman previously served as a captain’s assistant in 2019 and 2024

• The South African joins Camilo Villegas on Ogilvy’s leadership roster

• Immelman competed for the International team in 2005 and 2007

• Immelman served as Presidents Cup captain in 2022

• Ogilvy has two remaining spots available to round out his slate of captain’s assistants

• The Presidents Cup will be ⁠held ​September 24-27 ​on Medinah Country Club's Course No. 3