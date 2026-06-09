Logo
Logo

Sport

In Mexico, soccer is played wherever space permits
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

In Mexico, soccer is played wherever space permits

In Mexico, soccer is played wherever space permits
A drone view shows a sports field known as the Field of the Gods, inside the crater of the Teoca volcano, an inactive volcano at more than 2,700 metres above sea level where amateur tournaments are played every Sunday, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 19, 2026. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
In Mexico, soccer is played wherever space permits
'Pandilleros' team members are seen warming up through a broken car window ahead of the Cerro de la Campana llanero soccer championship semifinal against 'Bandoleros' at Los Pinos football pitch in Monterrey, Mexico, March 29, 2026. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha SEARCH "CUNHA MEXICO SOCCER" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
In Mexico, soccer is played wherever space permits
A drone view shows a painted football pitch in the Tlatelolco housing complex, where matches are held by the Sharks group to promote sport within the LGBTQA+ community, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha SEARCH "CUNHA MEXICO SOCCER" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.
In Mexico, soccer is played wherever space permits
A sign reading "propiedad privada no se vende" (Private property is not for sale) hangs from trees on a chinampa bordering soccer fields in the protected Xochimilco area, in southern Mexico City, Mexico, March 8, 2026. The UNESCO World Heritage site is known for its canals and chinampas, or so‑called floating gardens, and strong community traditions, but a growing number of soccer fields is creating tension with farmers who advocate using chinampas solely for planting. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
In Mexico, soccer is played wherever space permits
A drone view shows a soccer field as hot air balloons float near the Teotihuacan pyramids on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, April 12, 2026. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha SEARCH "CUNHA MEXICO SOCCER" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.
09 Jun 2026 06:26PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2026 07:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MONTERREY, Mexico, June 9 : Across World Cup co-host Mexico, soccer pitches are laid out wherever communities can find the space. On the edges of towns, on highway underpasses, and even in a volcano crater, spaces are cleared that allow the young and the old to share in the dream of the beautiful game.

In an impoverished neighborhood in Monterrey in northern Mexico, 14-year-old Humberto Guadalupe, called "Messi" by friends and family, spends his weekends on the community's only soccer field, surrounded by abandoned cars and dirt roads.

Just like the legendary Argentine player who inspired his nickname, he dreams of becoming a professional player one day, encouraged by his grandmother. "One way or another, it's going to happen," he says. "Even when we lose a match, we keep our heads up."

To the south, in a rural district on the outskirts of Mexico City, families arrive by car, motorcycle, bicycle and on foot to watch matches at the "Field of the Gods," a soccer pitch inside the crater of the extinct Teoca Volcano. 

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Mist moves between pine trees and fruit orchards that frame the pitch in the former crater, nearly 700 meters (2,300 ft) above the sprawling capital. Built by the community more than 60 years ago, it is used by amateur local teams on Sundays. 

In nearby Xochimilco, soccer players ride in traditional "trajinera" wooden boats along canals and cross chinampas, the ancient agricultural plots or floating gardens that helped sustain the Aztec capital centuries ago.

They are heading to play on some of Mexico City's last remaining natural grass pitches. Located inside a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the pitches are an important social hub, but their creation can be damaging to the area's ecology and habitat of the endangered axolotl salamander, scientists say.

Though separated by landscape and distance, these matches share the same rhythm: communities building spaces around soccer in places shaped by hardship, geography and memory.

Reuters photographer Raquel Cunha spent some three months taking photos of amateur soccer matches across Mexico City and beyond; she mostly worked on Sundays, when players are out in force. She selected most of her subjects by closely examining the city on map apps and then choosing a shortlist of 15 to photograph with a drone. Of these, she chose two in the city plus one in the industrial north to also photograph on the ground, with contrasting environments: gritty Monterrey; a green, mountainous suburb; and a historic neighborhood of canals.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement