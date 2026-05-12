In Rio, artisan crafts World Cup trophies while hoping Brazil gets a real one

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 11 : Jarbas Meneghini has made more than 3,000 plaster replicas of the soccer World Cup trophy from his workshop in Rio de Janeiro, to help fans root for Brazil to bring home the golden original from North America in July.

The 58-year-old craftsman had the idea for his business after he saw then-Brazil captain Dunga lift the trophy at the World Cup final in 1994.

"I saw Dunga holding the trophy and said I would buy one, but you can't find it anywhere," Meneghini said. "So I decided to make it myself using the technical skills I learned doing metalwork."

He now produces plaster replicas by hand, exporting them to 17 countries across the Americas and Europe. The replicas are produced from molds, with some painted in gold and others given a polished chrome finish.

Working near Rio's famed Maracana soccer stadium, he also sells the trophies to tourists and local fans.

"I make thousands of trophies from the same mold. Some are painted, and others I make more special, with chrome - they stand out more, you can see yourself reflected in them as you kiss them," he said.

Production rises with every World Cup cycle, driven by renewed hope among supporters.

While Brazil has won more World Cup titles than any other nation, it hasn't lifted the trophy since 2002. But a new opportunity is near.

Meneghini has already made 600 trophies ahead of this year's tournament, which is hosted by Mexico, Canada and the U.S. and kicks off on June 11. That represents a boost from the 100 to 200 replicas he used to make ahead of the World Cup.

"Brazil have gone a long time without winning it," he said. "Hope is in our hearts again."