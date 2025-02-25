Inconsistent Newcastle need perfection at Liverpool, says Howe

NEWCASTLE : Newcastle United will need to be near perfect to stand any chance of stalling Liverpool's Premier League title march on Wednesday, manager Eddie Howe insists.

His side moved into fifth on Sunday with a chaotic 4-3 victory over third-placed Nottingham Forest, but Howe was unimpressed by the way his team surrendered a 4-1 lead.

Newcastle have won eight of their last 11 league games but lost three of the last five, suffering heavy beatings at home to Bournemouth and away at Manchester City.

It is an inconsistency that concerns Howe, and he knows there can be no lapses at Anfield.

"We need to be close to a perfect game from our perspective," Howe said at his pre-match press conference.

"Learning from the recent game against Manchester City would be a good starting point for us where we didn't execute the aggressive game plan that we wanted.

"We need to learn from that at Anfield which is a great environment to play football in but not good if you're not totally there. We have to acknowledge that and make sure we turn up. Psychologically it's huge. It's an emotional stadium, we're going to need to start well and have a threat in the game."

Newcastle fans are enjoying what is shaping up to be a memorable season, with a League Cup final against Liverpool next month and the chance of an FA Cup run added to their challenge for Champions League qualification.

"There've been games we've been frustrated at ourselves. But when you hear the statistic of 13 wins out of 16 (in all competitions) that's not an inconsistent team," Howe said.

"I'd certainly take that again in the next 16 games."

While Howe said it will be a challenge trying to keep Mohamed Salah quiet at Anfield, in Alexander Isak Newcastle also have a player who will worry Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

Isak's brace against Forest saw him reach 50 Premier League goals in 76 games since joining. Only six players have joined the Premier League's 50-goal club in fewer games.

"You put that together with when he first came to the club - my memory was like just a lot of relegation - so it wasn't as if he was joining a team that was right at the top of the league and free scoring in that moment," Howe said.

"We had to try and become that team. But I just think he's come in with a great attitude to the club, he's come in hungry to succeed, eager to help the team. He's not been selfish in that period, he's not thought of himself, he's always played for the team and I'm delighted for him."

Newcastle could have defender Sven Botman available for the trip to Liverpool with the Dutchman close to recovering from an injury sustained at the start of the month while forward Joelinton is also close to a return.