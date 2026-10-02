India and Pakistan to clash in pool phase at 2027 Cricket World Cup

CAPE TOWN, Oct 1 : India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group at the 2027 Cricket World Cup and will clash at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on October 10 next year as the fixtures for the tournament were announced on Thursday.

India also have Australia in their pool in a repeat of the 2023 final. Their encounter will open the second stage of the World Cup in Cape Town on October 7, with the tournament co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

India and Pakistan have a fierce rivalry on the cricket pitch, fuelled by political tensions between the subcontinent neighbours.

There will likely be a fervent atmosphere at the Wanderers, nicknamed the 'Bullring', a high-scoring ground that will also stage the final on November 21.

Afghanistan, co-hosts Zimbabwe and an as yet unknown qualifier are also in Group A with the top three teams in each pool advancing to the Super 7 phase, along with the best of the fourth-placed teams across the two pools.

Co-hosts South Africa, who have yet to lift the World Cup, are in Group B with England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and another qualifier.

The first stage of the competition is a round-robin three-team event that starts on October 2 and will produce the final qualifier for the second stage.

2027 Cricket World Cup:

Group A: Afghanistan, Australia, India, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Qualifier A

Group B: Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Qualifier B