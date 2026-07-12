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India get stuck in traffic jam on way to fifth T20 against England, start delayed
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India get stuck in traffic jam on way to fifth T20 against England, start delayed

India get stuck in traffic jam on way to fifth T20 against England, start delayed
Cricket - Fifth T20 International - England v India - Utilita Bowl, Southampton, Britain - July 11, 2026 India's Shreyas Iyer runs between the wickets after playing a shot Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn
India get stuck in traffic jam on way to fifth T20 against England, start delayed
Cricket - Fifth T20 International - England v India - Utilita Bowl, Southampton, Britain - July 11, 2026 India's Shreyas Iyer in action with England's Sam Curran Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn
12 Jul 2026 01:08AM
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July 11 : India's challenging U.K. tour threw up another obstacle on Saturday when a traffic jam delayed their arrival at Southampton for the fifth and final Twenty20 International against England.

Shreyas Iyer's side reached the ground five minutes after the scheduled toss time, forcing officials to delay the start to allow India warm-up time. Play started 30 minutes late.

The delay was the latest hiccup in a trip that has produced little joy for the T20 world champions who arrived in England after suffering their first-ever T20 defeat and first-ever T20 series loss to Ireland in a 2-0 sweep in Belfast.

They have since failed to win a game against England and trail 3-0 in the five-match series after the opener ended in a no result due to rain.

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"I personally feel that we've seen almost everything in this series and also the one which we played before," Iyer said. "So, another challenge, another day altogether."

England, meanwhile, did not seem much affected by the delay with opener Jos Buttler smashing 131 in 64 balls, and captain Harry Brook scoring an unbeaten 95 off 45 deliveries as the hosts posted a mammoth target of 258 for India.

Source: Reuters
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