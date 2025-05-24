India pick Gill over Bumrah as test captain before England tour

NEW DELHI :India named Shubman Gill as their new test captain on Saturday, picking the top-order batter over pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ahead of their five-test series in England beginning on June 20.

India were forced into a transition after Gill's predecessor in the role, Rohit Sharma, quit the format earlier this month with batting stalwart Virat Kohli following suit.

Bumrah, 31, has been Rohit's deputy and captained India in two tests in Australia last season but chief selector Ajit Agarkar said they could not risk burdening the pace ace with leadership.

"I think he's more important to us as a player. We want him fit," Agarkar told a press conference in Mumbai.

"There's always that extra burden when you are leading and managing 15-16 people, it takes a lot out of you.

"We'd rather have him bowling as well as he does than putting that extra burden on him. He's aware of it.

"We had a chat with him and he's okay with it."

India will begin a new World Test Championship cycle under the 25-year-old Gill, who has impressed as captain of the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Agarkar said he hoped the captaincy would inspire Gill, an all-format international, to grow even better.

"You can look at it as a burden or you can look at it positively," former India pacer Agarkar said.

"In franchise cricket, he's obviously relishing the role. It's obviously going to be a lot harder but those are the challenges you face playing international cricket.

"He's been around for two to three years in all formats. He can fall back on that experience."

"I'm sure he's relishing the opportunity. I mean who would not want to captain India in test cricket?"

Bumrah was unlikely to play all five tests in England, Agarkar said, while fellow seamer Mohammed Shami had been left out following a late injury setback.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been named Gill's deputy in the test squad, while Kuldeep Yadav is the lone specialist spinner.

Sai Sudharsan will hope to make his test debut in England while fellow batsman Karun Nair is in line to play his first test since 2017.

Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Druv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.