India reach T20 World Cup semi-finals with five-wicket win over West Indies
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Super 8 - India v West Indies - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - March 1, 2026 India's Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson talk between overs.
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Super 8 - India v West Indies - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - March 1, 2026 India's Sanju Samson celebrates after the match.
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Super 8 - India v West Indies - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - March 1, 2026 West Indies' Rovman Powell and Jason Holder celebrate at the end of the innings.
02 Mar 2026 01:34AM
KOLKATA, India, March 1 : India reached the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup with a five-wicket win over West Indies in Sunday's decisive Super Eights match, as Sanju Samson's unbeaten knock of 97 helped them chase down a target of 196 with four balls to spare.

Defending champions India, who will play in the semis for the third straight time, will face England in Mumbai on Thursday, a day after South Africa take on New Zealand in the first semi-final.

Put in to bat first at Eden Gardens, West Indies posted 195-4, as Rovman Powell and Jason Holder added 76 runs off the last 35 balls in their unbeaten partnership.

India made a shaky start with Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan falling in the first five overs, but opener Samson hit four sixes and 12 fours to help India reach 199-5, pulling off the highest successful run chase in this T20 World Cup.

Source: Reuters
