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India recall Kohli for England ODI tour, subject to fitness
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India recall Kohli for England ODI tour, subject to fitness

India recall Kohli for England ODI tour, subject to fitness

Cricket - One Day International - Australia v India - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - October 25, 2025 India's Virat Kohli in action. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo

21 Jun 2026 04:57PM
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June 21 : Virat Kohli will return to the Indian team for the one-day international series in England starting from July, subject to a fitness clearance, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday.

The veteran batter was ruled out of this month's ODI series against Afghanistan because of an injury picked up while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a victory over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final in May, where Bengaluru secured a second consecutive IPL title.

India will play three ODIs in England on July 14, 16 and 19 at Edgbaston, Sophia Gardens and Lord's respectively.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who replaced Kohli against Afghanistan, was not included in the squad for the England tour despite scoring a century in the third ODI against the Afghans on Saturday.

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Bowler Harshit Rana also returns after a lengthy layoff caused by a knee injury, which ruled him out of the Twenty20 World Cup and the IPL.

Rana was a part of the squad in the third ODI against Afghanistan, but did not make the final playing XI.

SQUAD

Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.  

Source: Reuters
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