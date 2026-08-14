India seek boost in Sri Lanka to revive WTC hopes

Aug 14 : India arrived in Sri Lanka with their World Test Championship campaign at a crossroads and the importance of a resounding victory in the two-test series is not lost on the tourists heading into the series opener at Galle on Saturday.

India could once bank on home dominance to offset difficult overseas assignments but that safety net has frayed.

Home debacles against New Zealand and South Africa have left India fifth in the WTC standings, behind Bangladesh, and their urgency is sharpened by what follows - a trip to New Zealand in November and a home series against Australia early next year.

"Our goal is to stay in contention for a berth in the World Test Championship final," India captain Shubman Gill told reporters on Friday. "We need to win six or seven tests for that. So we want to make a beginning here."

On their last Sri Lanka test tour nine years ago, India swept the three-match series and Gill will expect similar dominance as they try to climb into the top two in the WTC standings.

The absence of injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has left India with a depleted pace attack led by Mohammed Siraj, who is likely to share the new-ball duty with Prasidh Krishna.

"Gurnoor Brar is excellent as he can extract bounce with old ball at a good pace but Prasidh Krishna is bowling well of late as we have seen in the warm-up match. So it's a tough call," Gill said of his pace options.

Pace is likely to play a secondary role though at Galle, which has traditionally been a spinner's paradise.

India are considering fielding three spinners, which could see Manav Suthar joining Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in that department.

Sri Lanka, too, know the margins are narrowing in the WTC race. Sitting sixth, just below India, they need home advantage to turn into points to remain in contention for the top two.

Sri Lanka have recalled Niroshan Dickwella for the opener, three years after the stumper-batter last played a test match, after Kusal Mendis was ruled out with a hamstring injury.