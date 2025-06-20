India still dangerous without veteran trio, says Stokes

England expect a tough challenge from India when their five-test series begins at Headingley on Friday, captain Ben Stokes said, even as the tourists enter a transitional phase following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy will now be contested in all future test series between England and India. Previously, the series in England was played for the Pataudi Trophy, while the series in India was for the Anthony De Mello Trophy.

The contest marks the start of the 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle and India's first red-ball assignment under new captain Shubman Gill. England, who ended fifth, are also aiming for a reset after an inconsistent campaign.

India are looking to rebuild under new leadership after finishing third in the previous WTC cycle, having reached the final in each of the two editions before that.

"The pool of talent that Indian cricket has is just ginormous," Stokes told reporters on Thursday. "(Rohit, Kohli and Ashwin are) three massive names, three people who have done wonderful things for their country, but it's not going to be any easier for us because those three big names aren't here."

England have won 23 and lost 12 tests under Stokes since he succeeded Joe Root as captain, and now begin a stretch with back-to-back five-test series against India and Australia.

England beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 45 runs on day three of the one-off test last month but their earlier defeats have been heavy, including a 423-run loss to New Zealand in December despite a 2-1 win in series.

They were defeated by 434 runs and an innings and 64 runs during their last five match series in India 18 months ago (4-1 loss).

"We still want to be known as a team who play an exciting style of cricket," Stokes said.

"(It's) not that we never wanted to win every game that we played, but it's changing what we say and how we say it. We want to be playing exciting games of cricket because we know that's what brings the best out of individuals and us as a team. But it's about winning."

England have retained Ollie Pope over Jacob Bethell for the first test at Headingley, with Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse also returning to the squad.

"(Pope) scoring 170 in his last test match (against Zimbabwe) has shown how well he's handled that extra scrutiny," Stokes said.

"Since me and Baz (England coach Brendon McCullum) have been together, don't think we have lost a game when Chris Woakes played. Good to have him," he added.