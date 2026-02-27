India thump Zimbabwe to revive T20 World Cup title defence

CHENNAI, India, Feb 26 : A rampant India piled up a record total and handed Zimbabwe a 72‑run shellacking in a Super Eight contest on Thursday to revive their Twenty20 World Cup title defence.

Sent in, the hosts blasted 256‑4, the tournament's highest score this year, after Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya smoked blistering half‑centuries.

It rained 17 sixes and as many fours at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium as India's top order feasted on a modest Zimbabwean attack made even blunter by their sloppy catching.

Left with a mountain to climb, Zimbabwe managed 184-6. Brian Bennett hit an unbeaten 97 but it was not enough to prevent their elimination from the tournament.