Indonesia defends decision to ban Israel gymnasts after IOC statement

JAKARTA :Indonesia understands the consequences of its decision to prevent Israeli gymnasts from participating in a world championship event held in Jakarta, its sports minister said on Thursday, adding that the move was also designed to maintain public order.

Erick Thohir was responding to an International Olympic Committee statement urging all international sporting federations not to host sporting events in Indonesia.

The committee said it was also cutting off all discussions about any potential Olympic bid by Indonesia, which had already expressed interest in hosting the 2036 summer games.

"We adhere to the principle of maintaining security, public order, and the public interest in hosting every international event," Thohir said on his social media account, adding that the principle was part of Indonesia's constitution and based on its obligation to maintain world order.

The world's largest Muslim-majority country denied visas to Israeli athletes due to objections from the government as well as its council of Islamic clerics.

Jakarta said the move was in line with Indonesia's policy of cutting ties with Israel until it recognises the independence of the state of Palestine.

Thohir said Indonesia understands that as long as it declines to accept Israeli athletes, it would not be allowed to host any world championships, Olympic and Youth Olympic events or other sporting events under the Olympic umbrella.

However, Indonesia is committed to continue playing an active role in various regional and international sporting events, he added.