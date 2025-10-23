Indonesia defiant after IOC calls for no events over Israeli gymnast ban

JAKARTA: Indonesia vowed Thursday (Oct 23) to play an "active role" in global sports after the IOC urged federations not to stage events there following the country's ban on Israeli gymnasts.

The International Olympic Committee's executive board said Wednesday it would "recommend to all international federations not to host any international sports events or meetings in Indonesia" until it provided guarantees over access for all participants in competitions.

The board said it also ended dialogue with the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation on hosting any future Olympic events.

It came after Indonesia denied visas for Israelis to compete at the ongoing world artistic gymnastics championships in Jakarta, citing support for the Palestinians.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

In a show of defiance, Sports and Youth Minister Erick Thohir said Thursday that Jakarta was aware its ban on Israelis "carries consequences".

But he wrote on X: "Indonesia will continue to play an active role in various sports events at the Southeast Asian, Asian and global levels, so that Indonesian sports can serve as an ambassador and a reflection of the nation's strength in the eyes of the world.

"We ... adhere to the principle of maintaining security, public order and public interest in every international event organised."

"On that basis, Indonesia has taken steps to avoid the arrival of the Israeli delegation at the Gymnastics World Championships."

Indonesia's National Olympic Committee declined to comment on the IOC move because it said discussions were ongoing.

Israel's gymnastics federation appealed against the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but it was rejected.

In July 2023, Indonesia pulled out of hosting the World Beach Games following controversy over Israel's participation.

In March that year, Indonesia lost the hosting rights to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup after two governors objected to Israel's participation.

Both of those occurred before the war between Israel and the armed group Hamas broke out in Gaza, where there is currently a ceasefire in place.