Infantino calls plan to sell World Cup stake a proposal, 'not an obligation'

July 29 : FIFA President Gianni Infantino called the plan to sell stakes in the World Cup a proposal but 'not an obligation'.

FIFA announced plans this week to create the subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events, and said it will offer stakes of up to 20 per cent in it to external investors. The move provoked a furious response from some of soccer's regional confederations.

"It’s part of a democratic process – a consultation process – and, above all, it is an opportunity but not an obligation, and, as I said, it kicks off the consultation process," Infantino said in a video provided by FIFA on Wednesday.