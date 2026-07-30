Logo
Logo

Sport

Infantino calls plan to sell World Cup stake a proposal, 'not an obligation'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Infantino calls plan to sell World Cup stake a proposal, 'not an obligation'

Infantino calls plan to sell World Cup stake a proposal, 'not an obligation'

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw - John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C., U.S. - December 5, 2025 FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives on the red carpet ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

30 Jul 2026 03:31AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 29 : FIFA President Gianni Infantino called the plan to sell stakes in the World Cup a proposal but 'not an obligation'.

FIFA announced plans this week to create the subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events, and said it will offer stakes of up to 20 per cent in it to external investors. The move provoked a furious response from some of soccer's regional confederations.

"It’s part of a democratic process – a consultation process – and, above all, it is an opportunity but not an obligation, and, as I said, it kicks off the consultation process," Infantino said in a video provided by FIFA on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement