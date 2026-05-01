Infantino to seek fourth term as FIFA president

VANCOUVER, April 30 : FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday that he planned to seek re-election for a fourth term in a bid to continue to lead the governing body of world soccer.

Infantino confirmed he would run for the 2027–2031 term in the closing moments of the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, which comes less than two months before the start of the World Cup.

The Italian-Swiss took office in 2016, replacing Sepp Blatter, and was re-elected unopposed ​in 2019 ​and 2023.

Infantino has pushed for the expansion of FIFA competitions during his ​tenure, with this year's World Cup ​in ⁠North America the first to feature 48 teams, while the women's tournament in 2023 has been expanded to ⁠32 teams.

Infantino's ​tenure has also drawn ​some criticism over issues such as high World Cup ticket prices and the decision to award the inaugural FIFA Peace ​Prize to U.S. President Donald Trump at the World Cup draw in December.

Earlier this month, the council of South American football's governing body (CONMEBOL) said in a statement it would unanimously support the 56-year old if he decided to seek another term.