Infantino tight-lipped on abandoned proposal, says FIFA focused on growth

KATOWICE, Poland, Sept 5 : FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who attended the opening match of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Katowice on Saturday, remained tight-lipped about whether he regrets his abandoned proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup.

The event is the first tournament organised by world soccer's ruling body since the Swiss administrator called off the plan, which valued the commercial rights of the World Cup and other FIFA tournaments at $20 billion.

The proposal was abandoned in late July following a fierce backlash and boycott threats from regional governing bodies, including Europe's UEFA and major stakeholders in the sport.

"I'm very happy to be here in beautiful Poland, in Katowice, a fantastic setting for this Under-20 FIFA Women's World Cup. It's great," Infantino said at the opening game between hosts Poland and Argentina.

"This is what we do, this is about giving opportunities, giving chances to teams with players, talents from all over the world, increasing number of participants."

'NOT TODAY, NOT HERE'

Infantino did not answer questions about whether he regretted the last six weeks.

"You know, there will be a lot to say, but there will be a right place and a right time to say this," he said.

"It's not today, it's not here. But, here today we are enjoying football."

On Thursday, FIFA accused UEFA of launching a smear campaign and argued that its opposition to the selloff was motivated by a desire to preserve European football's dominance.

Infantino was in Katowice with senior members of FIFA including Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom and refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, who had previously ruled out running against Infantino in FIFA's presidential election, did not attend the game.

Infantino gave another indication that he could fight next March's presidential election on the basis that he is best placed to continue to spread wealth to poorer nations.

"We are continuing at FIFA to work to give every corner of the world a chance, an opportunity for dignity, to find ways and means for them to become better and to participate and to celebrate football," he said.