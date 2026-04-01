'Iran will be at World Cup' and play in US, says FIFA's Infantino

ANTALYA, Turkey: FIFA president Gianni Infantino told AFP Tuesday (Mar 31) that Iran "will be at the World Cup" and will play their group matches in the United States as scheduled, despite the Middle East war.



"Iran will be at the World Cup," Infantino said at half-time of Iran's friendly against Costa Rica in Türkiye.



"That's why we're here. We're delighted because they're a very, very strong team, I'm very happy."



"I've seen the team, I've spoken to the players and the coach, so everything is fine," added Infantino, whose attendance at Tuesday's game was unannounced.



Infantino went on to stress that Iran's "matches will be played where they are supposed to be, according to the draw".



The World Cup, being hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, starts on Jun 11.



Iran are set to play their first Group G game against New Zealand in Los Angeles on Jun 15. They are then scheduled to play Belgium in Los Angeles on Jun 21 and Egypt in Seattle on Jun 27.



Iran's participation had been thrown into doubt by the war with the US and Israel that broke out on Feb 28.



The Iranian football federation said earlier this month it was "negotiating" with FIFA to relocate the country's World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico.



Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also said that her country is prepared to host Iran's first-round matches at the tournament if needed.