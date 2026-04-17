Logo
Logo

Sport

Injured Djokovic to miss Madrid Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Injured Djokovic to miss Madrid Open

Injured Djokovic to miss Madrid Open

Mar 11, 2026; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) reaches for a drop shot during his fourth round match against Jack Draper (GBR) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

17 Apr 2026 01:07PM (Updated: 17 Apr 2026 06:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 17 : Novak Djokovic is still working through the injury problems that forced him to miss recent tournaments in Miami and Monte Carlo and said on Friday that he will not feature at next week's Madrid Open, one of the last stops before the French Open.

"Madrid, unfortunately I won’t be able to compete this year. I’m continuing my recovery in order to be back soon," Djokovic, who has struggled with a shoulder issue, wrote in a post on X.

He told Spanish broadcaster Movistar+ at a EuroLeague basketball game in the Spanish capital on Thursday that he was "struggling physically a little bit with an injury" but expressed hopes of playing in the tournament.

The 38-year-old Serb lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final in February and fell to Jack Draper in the Indian Wells fourth round last month before pulling out of the Miami Open due to a right shoulder injury.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The 24-times Grand Slam champion then skipped last week's Monte Carlo Masters before arriving in Spain to begin preparations for the April 22-May 3 Madrid Open.

The draw for the tournament will be held on Monday.

Djokovic will be looking for a record 25th Grand Slam title when Roland Garros gets under way on May 24.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement