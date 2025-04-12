Logo
Injured Maignan to return to Milan after overnight hospital stay
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v AC Milan - Bluenergy Stadium, Udine, Italy - April 11, 2025 AC Milan's Mike Maignan is brought off the pitch after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo
12 Apr 2025 01:38PM
AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan spent the night in a hospital after being carried off on a stretcher following a collision with teammate Alex Jimenez in the second half of their 4-0 win at Udinese on Friday.

The club has confirmed Maignan will make his way back to Milan on Saturday after spending time under observation in the hospital.

Milan were 2-0 up at Udinese in Serie A when Maignan left his box and clashed heads with Jimenez while attempting to block the ball in the 51st minute, rendering him unconscious.

Jimenez, who also took a heavy knock to the head, initially played on but was forced off about 18 minutes later.

"Fortunately, Mike is fine. We all asked the doctor how he was, and he reassured us by telling us that he’s in the hospital for tests, but he’s doing okay. He’s a great captain," Milan defender Matteo Gabbia told reporters after the game.

Source: Reuters
