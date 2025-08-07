Injured NZ skipper Latham to miss second test against Zimbabwe

New Zealand captain Tom Latham has been ruled out of the second test against Zimbabwe after failing to recover from a shoulder injury, New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday.

Latham missed the opening test last week, with Mitch Santner stepping in to lead the side to a nine-wicket victory.

Santner will continue to skipper the team after Latham failed a fitness test ahead of the second match of the two-test series starting on Thursday in Bulawayo.

"It's hugely disappointing to lose Tom again," coach Rob Walter said in a statement.

"He's been working hard and had been tracking well towards the second test but unfortunately today he couldn't pass his fitness tests. He's extremely gutted he won't be able to take the park and we're really feeling for him."

New Zealand have called up middle-order batter Bevon Jacobs for cover.