Injured Ronaldo absent from Portugal's North America friendlies

March 20 : Injured Cristiano Ronaldo was ruled out of the Portugal squad named by Roberto Martinez on Friday for this month's friendlies against Mexico and the United States.

The Al-Nassr forward was injured against Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League earlier this month, and went to Spain for rehabilitation, missing his club's last two games.

The 41-year-old is aiming to be fit for the World Cup, which is expected to be the final major tournament of his career.

Martinez will instead count on Ronaldo's club teammate Joao Felix among the ten forwards included in the 27-man squad for the North America tour.

Manchester City players Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Joao Palhinha were left out, while Goncalo Guedes earned his first call-up since 2022.

Portugal will face Mexico on March 28, and the United States on March 31.

They will then take on Uzbekistan, Colombia and a play-off winner in Group K.

The World Cup takes place in the U.S., Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.