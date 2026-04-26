Injured Salah to miss rest of Liverpool season, says Egypt national team director

CِAIRO, April 26 : Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will miss the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in a 3-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace, Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan said on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Egyptian winger, who has announced he will leave the reigning Premier League champions at the end of the season, applauded the crowd as he walked off injured in the 60th minute.

Liverpool did not announce any update on Salah's condition. However, Hassan said the Egyptian talisman has played his last game for the reds.

"He has suffered a hamstring tear and will require four weeks of treatment," Hassan told Reuters.

After nine trophy-filled seasons, Salah's journey with Liverpool reaches its conclusion. His farewell will be marked by words rather than goals, addressing the fans following the season finale against Brentford.

Liverpool have two home fixtures remaining - against Chelsea on ​May 9 and Brentford on May 24 - and visit Manchester United on May 3, a side Salah has regularly tormented, and play Villa away on May 17.

Liverpool's third-highest goalscorer of all time, Salah has recorded 12 goals and nine assists across all competitions this season.

Hassan said Salah will be fit for the 2026 World Cup, where Egypt will face Belgium, New Zealand and Iran in Group G.

However, Salah is determined to recover in time for the tournament in North America, which starts on June 11 and avoid a repeat of the injury setback he suffered before the 2018 edition.

He injured his shoulder in a 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League final, and despite scoring twice in two matches, Egypt were eliminated at the group stage in Russia.