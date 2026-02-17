Injured Scotland trio set to miss rest of Six Nations

Feb 17 : Scotland loose forwards Jack Dempsey and Jamie Ritchie are likely to miss the rest of the Six Nations through injury along with winger Jamie Dobie, who was also hurt in the victory over England at the weekend, officials said on Tuesday.

Ritchie scored a try as Scotland rushed into an early lead against England in the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield but then had to go off at half-time after suffering a tibial plateau fracture - a serious break in the top of the shinbone extending into the knee joint.

Dempsey suffered a bicep injury while Dobie, who has been a surprise selection on the wing for the opening two games of this year's competition, hurt his shoulder. All three have left the Scotland squad ahead of their third game, which is against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

"It's looking like they won't play again in this Six Nations and they've all gone back to be assessed at their clubs," said Scotland assistant coach Pete Horne at a Tuesday virtual press conference, as Scotland prepared for the Wales clash at a training camp in Oliva Nova in Spain.

"If there is an outside chance of getting them back for the last game we will, but I can't see it to be honest."

Scotland have not called up any replacements. Coach Gregor Townsend is scheduled to name his team on Thursday.

