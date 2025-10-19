Logo
Inter edge Roma as Bonny’s early goal creates deadlock at Serie A summit
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 18, 2025 Inter Milan's Ange-Yoan Bonny shoots at goal REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 18, 2025 AS Roma's Bryan Cristante in action with Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 18, 2025 AS Roma's Evan Ferguson in action with Inter Milan's Manuel Akanji REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 18, 2025 Inter Milan's Ange-Yoan Bonny in action with AS Roma's Evan Ndicka REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 18, 2025 Inter Milan's Ange-Yoan Bonny scores their first goal REUTERS/Claudia Greco
19 Oct 2025 04:57AM
ROME :Inter Milan earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory at AS Roma on Saturday, with an early strike from Ange-Yoan Bonny tightening the race at the top of Serie A.

The result denied Roma the chance to take the outright lead at the top of the table, instead leaving them level on 15 points with Inter and Napoli at the summit.

Earlier in the evening, Napoli had fallen to a 1-0 away defeat to Torino, suffering their second league loss of the season.

It took six minutes for Inter to break the deadlock, with Bonny racing on to an incisive pass from Nicolo Barella and burying his finish past keeper Mile Svilar.

After the break, Roma pushed forward with greater intent, forcing Inter keeper Yann Sommer into a fine save from Paulo Dybala’s free kick.

Just before the hour mark, Roma's Artem Dovbyk headed a corner under pressure just over the bar.

It was an even contest in the final minutes, with both sides creating chances and Inter went closest when Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s strike rattled the woodwork.

Source: Reuters
