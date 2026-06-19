Inter extend manager Chivu's contract until 2028 after title-winning season

June 19 : Inter Milan manager Cristian Chivu has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2028, the Serie A champions said on Thursday.

Appointed on a two-year deal in June last year, Chivu delivered a domestic double in his debut season, winning both Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

The 45-year-old Romanian, who spent seven years at Inter as a defender, was also named Serie A coach of the season.

"Triumphs and spectacular achievements, possible only for those who truly know what it means to have passion for Inter, a value that has defined the entire season and will once again guide Cristian Chivu until 2028," Inter said in a statement.